Lindsay Goldberg backs dental support organization Lightwave Dental

Lindsay Goldberg has invested in Lightwave Dental, a management services partner for dentists in the mid-Atlantic region. No financial terms were disclosed.

Lightwave currently supports 86 dental practice locations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama, with more than 1,800 team members, up from 800 in 2021.

“We are excited to partner with Justin Jory, Dr. Cameron, and the Lightwave leadership team as they build an authentic dental community that drives growth and creates value for entrepreneurial dentists,” said Ali Nensi, partner at Lindsay Goldberg, in a statement. “Lindsay Goldberg’s partnership with Lightwave is reflective of our collaborative approach and the fact the company is positioned to continue to grow as a leading growth partner to dental leaders.”

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter and Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to Lightwave. McDermott, Will & Emery served as legal counsel to Lindsay Goldberg.

Lightwave Dental was founded in 2016

Lindsay Goldberg invests in the manufacturing, financial and business services, and healthcare sectors.