Lineage Capital-backed Flightcheck acquires aircraft maintenance services firm KTI

Flightcheck Commercial Aviation Services, a portfolio company of Lineage Capital, has acquired Keenan Technical Industries, a Connecticut-based provider of aircraft maintenance services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois, Flightcheck provides line maintenance, de-icing, and ground handling services for domestic and international cargo and commercial airlines.

“The acquisition of KTI marks an exciting milestone for Flightcheck,” said Wayne Jimerson, Flightcheck’s CEO and President in a statement. “KTI established a strong regional market position by providing best-in-class customer service and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to safety, making this a compelling opportunity to expand Flightcheck’s footprint into the Northeast region and deliver top-quality services to our customers across multiple locations. We are very pleased to welcome KTI mechanics to the Flightcheck family.”

KTI was founded in 1990.

Based in Boston, Lineage Capital invests in lower middle market businesses.