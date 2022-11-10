Lion Electric scores C$30m from CDPQ and Finalta Capital

The financing will be used to back Lion Electric's growth strategy.

Lion trades on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “LEV”

Finalta Capital is a Canadian financial advisor that provides tax credit solutions

As at June 30, 2022, CDPQ’s net assets totalled C$391.6 billion

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Finalta Capital have provided a C$30 million credit facility to Lion Electric Company, a Saint-Jérôme, Quebec-based manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles.

The financing will be used to back Lion Electric’s growth strategy.

“With this first transaction in Lion, CDPQ affirms its desire to support an important player in sustainable mobility in Québec in executing its business plan by providing flexible financing as part of our Capital Solutions strategy,” said Marc Cormier, executive vice president and head of fixed income at CDPQ in a statement. “We are delighted to contribute to funding, put in place with the expertise of Finalta Capital, that is adapted to the Company’s operational reality and highly tailored to its current needs.”

Lion trades on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “LEV.”

Finalta Capital is a Canadian financial advisor that provides tax credit solutions.

As at June 30, 2022, CDPQ’s net assets totalled C$391.6 billion.