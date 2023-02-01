Littlejohn acquires engineering and design services firm Ardurra

Ardurra’s management team and employees will continue to own a significant portion of the business.

Littlejohn & Co has acquired Miami-based Ardurra Group, a provider of engineering and design services to water, transportation and aviation end-markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ardurra’s management team and employees will continue to own a significant portion of the business.

“Ardurra has developed a well-earned reputation as an industry leader with a track record of above-market growth that plays a vital role in supporting its clients, which include municipal and state governments,” said Michael Kaplan, a managing director at Littlejohn, in a statement. “We believe Ardurra is well positioned as investments in complex infrastructure – particularly focused around drinking water, water treatment and transportation – continue to accelerate. Ardurra has proven its ability to attract and retain the best talent in the industry, and we are thrilled to partner with this seasoned, entrepreneurial team to grow the business through geographic expansion, new capability development and strategic M&A.”

Harris Williams and Environmental Financial Consulting Group acted as financial advisors to Littlejohn while Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP served as legal counsel.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Littlejohn invests mostly in middle market companies. The private equity firm has approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management.