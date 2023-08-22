Littlejohn-backed Brown Jordan appoints Collins as division president

In his new role, Collins will have full oversight of the Brown Jordan brand with particular focus on strategic operations, planning, sales and profitability, marketing, retail operations, and product design.

His start date is September 18, 2023

Collins is a former chief customer experience officer at Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Brown Jordan Inc, a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co, has named Ben Collins as division president of the Brown Jordan brand, a maker of luxury outdoor furniture.

In his new role, Collins will have full oversight of the Brown Jordan brand with particular focus on strategic operations, planning, sales and profitability, marketing, retail operations, and product design. His start date is September 18, 2023.

“Ben’s deep industry expertise makes him the perfect choice to helm Brown Jordan,” said Jerome Griffith, president & CEO of Brown Jordan Inc in a statement. “His entrepreneurial experience and background in luxury and product distribution will make him a fantastic leader for the brand.”

Prior to Brown Jordan, Collins held a series of executive leadership positions at modern American home retailer Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, most recently as chief customer experience officer. He is also a former senior vice president of retail & merchandising at MG+BW.

Brown Jordan was founded in 1945 by Robert Brown and Hubert Jordan in Pasadena, California.

Littlejohn invests in the middle market.