Littlejohn-backed Brown Jordan CEO Moriarty to retire later this year

Gene J. Moriarty, CEO and president of Brown Jordan, which is backed by Littlejohn & Co, will be retiring later this year.

Based in St. Augustine, Florida, Brown Jordan is a provider of indoor and outdoor furniture.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Gene for his countless contributions to Brown Jordan, which span nearly two decades,” said Michael Klein, CEO of Littlejohn in a statement. “Gene has been a strong and transparent leader of the company, and thanks to his stewardship, BJI is poised for a seamless transition and continued success.”

Moriarty remains an equity shareholder of BJI and has agreed to remain CEO until a successor is in place. He will serve in an advisory capacity through the end of the year to help ensure a smooth transition.

Brown Jordan was founded in 1945 by Robert Brown and Hubert Jordan.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Littlejohn was founded in 1996.