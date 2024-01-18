Littlejohn-backed Maysteel Industries acquires Star Precision Manufacturing

The company will continue to operate as Star Precision under the Maysteel family.

Maysteel Industries, LLC, a portfolio company of Littlejohn Capital, LLC, has acquired Frederick, Colorado-based Star Precision Manufacturing, Inc., a sheet metal fabrication, precision machining and complete finishing services company. No financial terms were disclosed.

The company will continue to operate as Star Precision under the Maysteel family.

On the deal, Angus Littlejohn III, President of Littlejohn Capital, said in a statement, “We are excited to continue to build Maysteel into the leading metal solutions provider in North America. Star Precision further develops our internal capabilities and geographical presence allowing us to better serve our customers.”

Founded in 1936, Maysteel specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing custom, precision, OEM sheet metal enclosures, kiosks, cabinets and racks.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Littlejohn targets small to mid-sized private companies.