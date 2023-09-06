Littlejohn-backed Pritchard Industries appoints Meehan as CEO

Most recently, Meehan was division president at Morrison Healthcare

Pritchard Industries, which is backed by Littlejohn & Co LLC, has named Erin Meehan as CEO. The appointment is effective immediately.

New York-based Pritchard Industries is a provider of essential, recurring facility services.

Most recently, Meehan was division president at Morrison Healthcare. She also had a 25-year career with The Compass Group where her roles included executive vice president of the Compass Group USA, president of ESS North America, and president & CEO of ESS Gulf of Mexico.

“We are thrilled to have Erin join Pritchard as CEO,” said Brian Michaud, managing director at Littlejohn & Co in a statement. “She brings a strong track record of commercial and operational excellence, and we look forward to working with Erin and the team at Pritchard as they continue to build a premier facilities services platform.”

Based in Connecticut, Littlejohn invests in middle-market companies. The private equity firm has about $8 billion of regulatory assets under management.