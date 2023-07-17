Littlejohn recruits Lo as managing director of capital formation

In this new role, Lo will oversee fundraising and investor development for Littlejohn’s private equity funds.

Littlejohn & Co has named Philip Lo as managing director of capital formation in the private equity group.

“Philip is a seasoned investment and business development professional with a deep, global network of relationships across the institutional investment community,” said Michael Klein, CEO of Littlejohn in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome an executive of his caliber to Littlejohn as we continue to expand our PE business,” .

Most recently, Lo served as partner, investor relations, and business development, for GPI Capital. Previously, he was managing director of investor relations at Siris Capital. He started his career in investment banking with Deutsche Bank Securities and Houlihan Lokey.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Littlejohn & Co targets middle-market industrial and services companies. The firm has approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management.