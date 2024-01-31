Littlejohn to exit wastewater distributor Dana Kepner

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP served as advisors to Littlejohn on this transaction

Littlejohn & Co has agreed to sell Dana Kepner, a Denver-based water and wastewater distributor, to Core & Main. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dana Kepner was founded in 1933.

On the sale, Steven Raich, managing director at Littlejohn, said in a statement, “We are proud to have supported the development and growth of Dana Kepner’s business over the last three years. The company remains well positioned to capitalize on multiple in-flight initiatives to extend the company’s long track record of above-market growth.”

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP served as advisors to Littlejohn on this transaction.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Littlejohn invests in the middle market. The firm has approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management.