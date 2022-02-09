Livingstone taps Abad as partner

Since 2007, he has been general manager at Zriser, the family office of the Ana and Pablo Serratosa, where he led several industrial and real estate investments and divestments.

Livingstone Partners has named Eleuterio Abad as a partner in its Valencia office. Since 2007, he has been general manager at Zriser, the family office of the Ana and Pablo Serratosa, where he led several industrial and real estate investments and divestments.

PRESS RELEASE

Livingstone Partners, an international mid-market M&A and Debt Advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eleuterio Abad as a partner in its Valencia office.

With his arrival, Livingstone strengthens its team in Spain to continue consolidating its position in the market at a time of high levels of activity and opportunities in the short and medium term.

Eleuterio Abad has more than 20 years of professional experience in the financial sector, with different positions in firms such as PwC or Bancaixa. Since 2007 he has been General Manager of Zriser, the family office of the Ana and Pablo Serratosa, where he led several industrial and real estate investments and divestments.

Ximo Villarroya, Partner at Livingstone, commented: “We are very excited about Eleuterio’s joining us. We have known each other for many years and have worked together on many transactions. With his skills, professionalism and knowledge of the Spanish industrial sector, he will further enhance Livingstone’s offering and allow us to provide clients with additional insight on transactions by leveraging his previous experience as a professional investor.

For his part, Eleuterio Abad said: “After more than 14 very fruitful years at Grupo Zriser, I have decided to broaden my professional career to other business areas by joining Livingstone. I want to give my sincere thanks to Grupo Zriser, and especially to its shareholders Ana and Pablo Serratosa, for having allowed me to be in one of the most important business groups in the Valencian Community”.

About Livingstone:

Livingstone is an international mid-market M&A and Debt Advisory firm with offices in Chicago, Düsseldorf, Beijing, Los Angeles, Madrid, Valencia and Stockholm. Its 85 professionals close 65+ deals per year.