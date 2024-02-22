LLCP acquires environment services firm USA Water

USA Water will continue to be led by CEO Jeff Haley and the existing executive team, who will maintain significant equity ownership in the company alongside LLCP

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has acquired USA Water, a Rosenberg, Texas-based provider of operations and maintenance services for water and wastewater systems. The seller is Warren Equity Partners.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are delighted to partner with USA Water, one of the leading O&M providers of water infrastructure services,” said Matthew Rich, a partner at LLCP in a statement. “USA Water has built a stellar reputation due to its ‘customer first’ culture and best-in-class service capabilities, which have driven an incredibly loyal client base and a long-term track record of consistent growth. We are excited to work with Jeff and the USA Water team to broaden the company’s service capabilities and geographic footprint through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.”

USA Water will continue to be led by CEO Jeff Haley and the existing executive team, who will maintain significant equity ownership in the company alongside LLCP.

LLCP was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP while USA Water was advised by Harris Williams and Holland & Knight LLP.

LLCP invests in the middle market. The firm currently manages $10.2 billion of assets.