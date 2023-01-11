LLCP announces multiple promotions and hires

The promotions include Wouter Snoeijers, who has become senior managing director; and Andrew Alexander, Ethan Caskey, Greg Flaster, Ted Jeon and Weston Richter, who are now managing directors.

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has made multiple promotions. The appointments became effective January 1, 2023.

The promotions include Wouter Snoeijers, who has become senior managing director; Andrew Alexander, Ethan Caskey, Greg Flaster, Ted Jeon and Weston Richter, who are now managing directors; Paul Hamilton and Colin McCarthy, who are now directors; and Landon Budenholzer, Kevin Jin, Sam Tedesco and Alexander Ventriglia, who have become senior associates.

Also, LLCP has hired John King as an associate director on the investment management team and Kelsey Wang as an associate director on the investor relations team.

On these promotions and hires, Matthew Frankel, a managing partner at LLCP, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to announce the promotions of several professionals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and capabilities within our investment teams. LLCP’s success is driven by the strength and commitment of our diverse team across all levels of the firm, and we expect that this next generation of professionals will continue to make many important contributions for years to come.”

LLCP invests in the middle market. Targeted sectors include franchising, business services, education and engineered products. LLCP currently manages $8.6 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.