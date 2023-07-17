LLCP-backed Capsa Healthcare buys MASS Medical Storage

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Capsa is a provider of workflow products that increase efficiency and reduce costs across healthcare settings.

LLCP invests in the middle market

LLCP currently manages $8.7 billion of assets

Capsa Healthcare, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, has acquired Kansas City, Missouri-based MASS Medical Storage, a provider of medical storage cabinets and carts.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Capsa is a provider of workflow products that increase efficiency and reduce costs, enhance medication security and tighten inventory control across healthcare settings worldwide.

On the deal, Andrew Schwartz, a partner at LLCP, said in a statement, “MASS Medical’s range of carts and cabinets presents an attractive workflow segment that complements Capsa’s existing acute care product offering and broadens Capsa’s addressable market. We look forward to continued growth of both Capsa and MASS Medical.”

LLCP invests in the middle market. LLCP currently manages $8.7 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.