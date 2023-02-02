LLCP-backed IPM acquires precision measurement services firm East Coast Metrology

IPM is a provider of high-acuity, on-site field machining and precision measurement and alignment services for mission-critical infrastructure and industrial equipment.

In-Place Machining, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, has acquired Topsfield, Massachusetts-based East Coast Metrology, a provider of precision measurement services. No financial terms were disclosed.

IPM is a provider of high-acuity, on-site field machining and precision measurement and alignment services for mission-critical infrastructure and industrial equipment.

On the deal, Matthew Rich, a partner at LLCP, said in a statement, “We are pleased to announce IPM’s second acquisition under our ownership, which reflects our commitment to the Company’s growth. This acquisition will further enhance IPM’s ability to deliver its clients a comprehensive suite of service offerings, including best-in-class precision measurement & alignment services.”

LLCP invests in the middle market. Targeted sectors include franchising, business services, education and engineered products.

LLCP currently manages $8.6 billion of assets.