LLCP-backed Smith System has acquired driver safety training firm Driving Dynamics

Smith System, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, has acquired Driving Dynamics Inc, a Newark, Delaware-based provider of driver safety training services for commercial fleet clients. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Driving Dynamics brings a wealth of talent and an exciting complement of driver safety training capabilities and curricula to Smith System,” said Tony Douglas, CEO and president of Smith System in a statement. “Driving Dynamics builds on Smith System’s prior acquisitions of OQSG and Driver’s Alert, and further solidifies our market-leading position as one of the fastest-growing and most comprehensive providers of workplace safety training services.”

Honigman LLP acted as legal counsel to Smith System and LLCP on the transaction.

Based in Arlington, Texas, Smith System is a provider of workplace safety training solutions for large commercial fleets. Smith System was founded in 1952.

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners invests in sectors that include education, professional services, franchising and engineered products.

LLCP currently manages $8.6 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm and The Hague.