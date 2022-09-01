LLCP-backed TSS acquires regulatory certification services provider CEPA Operations

La Jolla, California-based TSS is a provider of testing, inspection, certification, and calibration services to customers in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare and other life sciences end markets.

Technical Safety Services, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, has acquired Ontario, California-based CEPA Operations Inc, a provider of regulatory certification services for controlled environment equipment used in mission-critical pharmaceutical and healthcare settings. No financial terms were disclosed.

Matthew Rich, a partner at LLCP, said in a statement, “We are excited to deepen our partnership with TSS through this acquisition, another important step in the highly successful strategic M&A program executed by the Company’s leadership team. This acquisition will further enhance TSS’s capabilities to deliver best-in-class support to its clients who play a critical role in advancing health and human safety.”

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm that invests across various targeted sectors. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $13.1 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $8.4 billion of assets.