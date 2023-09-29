LLCP-backed TSS bags Controlled Environment Management

CEM is TSS’s seventh acquisition under LLCP’s ownership

Technical Safety Services (TSS), backed by Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP), has acquired Controlled Environment Management(CEM).

CEM provides controlled environment testing, validation, certification, and calibration services required in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare settings. It is based in Gilbert, Arizona.

“We are pleased to demonstrate our continued support for the TSS team in this acquisition, which further expands the company’s geographic presence within the Southwest,” said Matthew Rich, partner at LLCP. “We look forward to the continued execution of TSS’s growth and value creation plan through additional strategic M&A and associated growth initiatives.”

LLCP is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in sectors including franchising and multi-unit, business services, education and training and engineered products and manufacturing. It manages $9.3 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.

TSS is a testing, inspection, certification, and calibration service provider headquartered in La Jolla, California.