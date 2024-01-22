LLCP taps Kaufman as partner

Kaufman will also continue in his role as the head of the firm’s European business

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has named Josh Kaufman as a partner. His appointment is effective January 1, 2024. Kaufman will also continue in his role as the head of the firm’s European business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh Kaufman to the partnership,” commented LLCP Managing Partner Mike Weinberg in a statement. “Josh has played a key role in leading and growing LLCP’s European platform and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills managing the European Investment Team. We look forward to his continued contributions and success.”

Also, LLC has promoted Debbie Habib, Michael Knapp, and Adam McKean to managing director. Jay Berajwala has been promoted to director and Oliver Demaine, Zak Ibnatik, and Cole Sterrett have been promoted to senior associate.

Founded in 1984, LLCP is based in Los Angeles.