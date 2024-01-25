LLCP taps Klaban as capital markets head and originations director

He will be based in LLCP’s Chicago office.

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has hired Brian Klaban as head of capital markets and a director on the originations team.

In this role, Klaban will lead the firm’s debt capital markets activities across the platform and work with members of the LLCP investment team to identify and develop opportunities with a focus on the Midwest and Southeast U.S.

Before joining LLCP, Klaban served as head of business development and debt capital markets at Platte River Equity. His background also includes various roles at Apogem Capital.

On the appointment, Michael Weinberg, managing partner of LLCP, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the LLCP team. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, where he will play a crucial part in driving LLCP’s continued success. Adding a seasoned professional like Brian will support our efforts to identify and complete attractive platform investments and add-on acquisitions.”

LLCP invests in the middle market. LLCP currently manages $10.2 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.