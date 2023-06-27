LLR-backed 3SI Security Systems merges with security tech firm Wren Solutions

3SI Security Systems is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania and Wren Solutions is in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Raymond James served as financial advisor to LLR and 3SI on the deal while Imperial Capital served as financial advisor to Wren

3SI was founded in 1971 and Wren was founded in 1983

Based in Philadelphia, LLR invests in the lower middle market

Two security technology companies 3SI Security Systems and Wren Solutions have merged. No financial terms were disclosed.

3SI Security Systems is backed by LLR Partners.

“We are thrilled to join Wren and 3SI, as both companies share a passion for helping retail clients reduce losses, increase safety, and improve customer experience,” said Andrew Wren, CEO of Wren. “Wren delivers innovative and custom solutions to the retail industry every day, which aligns directly with 3SI’s mission of Security, Safety, Service, and Innovation.”

3SI Security Systems is in Malvern, Pennsylvania and Wren Solutions is in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Raymond James served as financial advisor to LLR and 3SI, and Imperial Capital served as financial advisor to Wren in this transaction.

3SI was founded in 1971 and Wren was founded in 1983.

Based in Philadelphia, LLR invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets technology and healthcare businesses.