LLR-backed Salute acquires consulting firm Iconicx Critical Solutions

Based in Clinton Township, Michigan, Salute Mission Critical is a global data center services provider

LLR invests in the lower middle market

LLR targets technology and healthcare businesses

Salute Mission Critical, which is backed by LLR Partners, has acquired Amsterdam, New York-based Iconicx Critical Solutions, a provider of commissioning, testing and consulting services for data centers and mission critical environments. No financial terms were disclosed.

“I am thrilled to bring our two companies together,” said Salute CEO Jason Okroy in a statement. “Salute’s holistic approach to critical facility management offers a breadth of on-site functions to ensure optimal staffing, efficiency and best-in-class service. The ability to partner with a leading QA/QC firm will elevate Salute’s operational capabilities. In addition, our shared approach of enabling technology to reduce costs and risks for our clients will drive even greater value to the industry and our clients,”

The news follows Salute’s November acquisition of AMS Helix.

