LLR invests in Quantum Workplace

LLR Partners has made an investment in Quantum Workplace, a provider of employee engagement and performance software. No financial terms were disclosed.

OMAHA, Neb. – January 11, 2022 – Quantum Workplace, a leading provider of comprehensive employee engagement and performance software as well as the leader in data collection for the nationally recognized Best Places to Work Programs, announced today its investment from private equity firm, LLR Partners. The partnership is expected to help accelerate the Company’s growth through continued investment in its industry-leading software platform and sales and marketing engine, as well as in the exploration of strategic acquisition opportunities. Quantum Workplace will also advance its data science-based analytics and people-focused intelligence solutions.

Under the leadership of Quantum Workplace Chief Executive Officer, Greg Harris, the Quantum Workplace team remains dedicated to making work better every day for the nearly one million employees whose voices are elevated through its innovative software and Best Places to Work platforms. Since its founding in 2002, the Company has evolved from providing software-based organizational assessments to a full-stack employee engagement, performance management and people intelligence platform. Quantum Workplace’s suite of talent tools and services are backed by decades of industry experience and expertise, helping organizations drive team and business success.

“LLR’s significant experience in the HR technology space, coupled with the deep knowledge and capital resources they bring growing and scaling leading software businesses, makes them a strong, strategic partner for us. We look forward to the guidance LLR will afford the Company. This investment will aid in bolstering our sales and marketing efforts, accelerating our advancement in data science, and unlocking new strategic partnerships and acquisitions,” said Harris.

“With the war for talent becoming the thing employers struggle with most right now, we’re squarely in the middle of a very exciting market. We know there is an undeniable link between engagement, performance and retention, and employee success is critical to business success. With this funding, we believe we are well positioned to seize this enormous opportunity and achieve a new level of scale and growth by expanding our product portfolio as we help companies further leverage their talent to drive the growth and success of their businesses,” Harris added.

As the employee engagement market continues to be one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S., Quantum Workplace has been investing in its people and software to assist in ensuring a market-leading position. The Company’s platform leverages data from its employee survey and talent management tools to measure, analyze and track employee engagement and performance in real time. Its all-in-one platform includes industry-leading intelligence dashboards, enabling business leaders to uncover trends related to their workforce to make smarter decisions that impact business success. Coupled with a support network comprised of data analysts and organizational experts, the Company delivers an all-encompassing, best-in-class product.

”As LLR’s long-time investment focus on HR tech evolved over the past two years, it became clear that the remote/hybrid workforce model is here to stay,” said Sasank Aleti, partner at LLR Partners. “There is increased importance to engage employees and conduct continuous performance conversations amid this competitive, hybrid environment. Quantum Workplace has emerged as one of the leaders in both areas, leveraging unrivaled analytics capabilities to draw essential connections between employee engagement and performance.”

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, a human resources technology provider, equips workplaces with the smartest talent solutions so that they can grow and succeed. Nearly 20 years ago, the Company pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to drive employee, team and business success.

To learn more, visit www.quantumworkplace.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.