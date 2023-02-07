LLR Partners backs HR software provider Viventium

The financing will be used to support Viventium's growth.

LLR Partners has made an investment in New Jersey and New York-based Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution specializing in the health services sector. No financial terms were disclosed.

The financing will be used to support Viventium’s growth.

Viventium’s existing investors ABS Capital and Camden Partners, as well as Viventium’s founders, the Kohn family, remain shareholders in the business.

“Viventium earned its leadership position in payroll and HR by combining innovative, agile technology with exceptional services, purpose-built to manage the complexities of post-acute healthcare,” said Sasank Aleti, a partner at LLR Partners, in a statement. “ABS Capital, Camden Partners, the Kohn Family and the Viventium team formed a strong partnership over the last several years, and we look forward to joining them in supporting the Company’s next stage of growth.”

BMO Capital Markets Corp. acted as the lead financial advisor to Viventium on the transaction, with KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. acting as a co-advisor.

LLR Partners invests in technology and healthcare businesses. Founded in 1999, LLR has raised more than $5 billion raised across six funds.