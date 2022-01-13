LLR Partners funds RealTime Software Solutions

LLR Partners has made an investment in RealTime Software Solutions, a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the clinical research industry. No financial terms were disclosed. Crosstree Capital Partners served as financial advisor to RealTime Software Solutions in this transaction.

PRESS RELEASE

RealTime Software Solutions, LLC, a leader in cloud-based software solutions for the clinical research industry, today announced a significant growth investment from LLR Partners. The capital and resources from this partnership will be dedicated to helping accelerate the company’s growth, product innovation and delivery of world-class customer experiences.

RealTime is dedicated to solving problems and providing systems that make the clinical research process more efficient and compliant. The company’s complete Site Operations Management System (SOMS) enables research sites to run better, recruit faster and perform higher through solutions including a Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), eRegulatory document management (eDOCS), electronic data capture for source documents (eSOURCE), participant payments (SitePAY/GlobalPAY) and participant engagement (TEXT).

“Our vision at RealTime is to reshape the global clinical research industry with innovative solutions that help advance medicine and save lives,” said Rick Greenfield, Founder & CEO of RealTime. “LLR Partners has a long history of investing and supporting the growth of pharma services and technology businesses. As partners, we will be able to access a deep set of resources and experiences to help us deliver enhanced solutions to our customers and enable new pharmaceutical treatments to reach the world at an even faster pace.”

“The critical work being done by the clinical research industry to improve and save lives has never been more prominent,” said Zack Sigal, Principal at LLR Partners. “RealTime is a leader in the dynamic clinical research technology market with a talented, passionate team dedicated to this purpose. We are excited to partner with Rick Greenfield, Scott Butcher (COO) and their entire team as the company continues to improve the way research sites operate through technology innovation.”

Rick Riegel, a multi-time private equity-backed CEO in pharma technology and services, will join the Board of Directors of RealTime, along with Scott Perricelli and Zack Sigal from LLR Partners. Riegel is a Senior Operating Advisor engaged by LLR and currently serves as Chairman of ActiGraph and Deerfield Agency and previously served as CEO of Phlexglobal and LIQUENT.

About RealTime

RealTime Software Solutions, LLC provides innovative software products for clinical trial research sites, site networks, sponsors and CROs to manage complex clinical research processes with powerful, user-friendly interfaces that are revolutionizing how research gets done.