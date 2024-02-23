LMP-backed Definiti taps Andreski as CEO

Andreski succeeds Tom Gaillard, who served as CEO of Definiti for the last eight years.

Definiti, which is backed by Lovell Minnick Partners, has named Kristin Andreski as CEO.

Her appointment is effective immediately.

Andreski succeeds Tom Gaillard, who served as CEO of Definiti for the last eight years.

Definiti is a Texas-based provider of retirement services.

Andreski is the former head of retirement services for ADP. She was also CEO of Innovu.

“Kristin’s deep industry and operational expertise make her the ideal leader to guide Definiti through its next growth stage,” said Jason Barg, a partner at LMP and chairman of the board at Definiti in a statement. “She is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of building environments and organizations committed to delivering excellent client service and introducing innovative product offerings in the retirement and benefits industry.”

In 2023, Definiti received a majority investment from LMP.

LMP invests in middle-market companies, with a particular focus on companies in the financial services, business services, and financial technology sectors.