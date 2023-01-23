LMP-backed Inside Real Estate acquires CRM real estate platform BoomTown

LMP acquired Inside Real Estate in 2019

Inside Real Estate, which is backed by Lovell Minnick Partners, has acquired Charleston, South Carolina-based BoomTown, a cloud-based sales and marketing automation platform for real estate professionals. No financial terms were disclosed.

Inside Real Estate is a real estate software company.

“I’m thrilled to welcome BoomTown to the Inside Real Estate family!” said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate, in a statement. “I commend Grier and the BoomTown team for what they have built and accomplished with their clients over the past 15 years. Our companies share a common DNA that is focused on driving real results for every client, every day. Together, we will deliver an unmatched experience for every user from single agents, to top performing teams and mega teams, to robust national enterprise brands. Our #1 job is being a tech partner to our clients – this combination reinforces that commitment.”

Skousen will continue in his role as CEO Inside Real Estate.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Inside Real Estate. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to BoomTown while DLA Piper LLP (US) served as legal advisor.

BoomTown was founded in 2006.