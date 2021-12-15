LMP hires two operating partners

Lovell Minnick Partners has named Steve Grenfell and Bill Neuman as operating partners. Most recently, Grenfell worked at Safeguard Scientifics where he was senior vice president and managing director of operations while Neuman previously worked as senior managing director, product and engineering at Eze Software.

PHILADELPHIA, LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK – December 15, 2020 – Lovell Minnick Partners (‘LMP’), a private equity firm focused on investments in financial services, financial technology and business services companies, today announced the appointments of Steve Grenfell and Bill Neuman as Operating Partners. Mr. Grenfell and Mr. Neuman will also join the Advisory Council and work with Lovell Minnick portfolio companies to implement operational best practices and provide insights related to technology and product design. By enhancing workflow efficiency and utilizing best-in-class technologies, Mr. Grenfell and Mr. Neuman will seek to strengthen the growth trajectory of Lovell Minnick’s entire portfolio.

“As industry veterans, Steve and Bill will leverage their decades of experience to drive operational improvements and bolster the technological capabilities of Lovell Minnick and the portfolio,” said Steve Pierson, Managing Partner at Lovell Minnick. “While Steve will dedicate his time towards implementing operational best practices at scale, Bill will seek to drive value creation by helping the deal team assess technology capabilities at entry and by driving state-of-the-art tech development in concert with our companies. We believe that their combined efforts will help Lovell Minnick maintain a competitive advantage by providing our firm and portfolio companies with the best resources available.”

Steve Grenfell brings 30 years of experience to Lovell Minnick, having most recently served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Operations, for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. In this role, his responsibilities included financial and operational oversight of the partner companies from due diligence through divestiture, as well as working with partner company management teams on strategy, financing and more. Prior to Safeguard Scientifics, Mr. Grenfell was the Chief Financial Officer of RealTime Media and worked as an Executive Director at Astra Merck through its merger into AstraZeneca. Mr. Grenfell is currently a Senior Advisor to Safeguard Scientifics and serves on the boards of Clutch Holdings and Lumesis.

Bill Neuman joins Lovell Minnick following a 30-year career in product management, engineering and consulting. He previously worked as Senior Managing Director, Product and Engineering at Eze Software. In this capacity, he was responsible for product strategy as well as all aspects of the firm’s global product development operations including product management, design, engineering and production cloud operations. Bill’s tenure saw the doubling of R&D productivity, the development of multiple award-winning products and a successful PE exit with subsequent integration into the strategic buyer. Earlier in his career, Mr. Neuman held leadership positions with several technology firms including Avid Technology, Copyright Clearance Center and PTC.

“At Lovell Minnick, we are consistently identifying ways to provide our portfolio companies with access to resources and industry expertise that will support their growth and improve business outcomes for all,” said Spencer Hoffman, Partner at Lovell Minnick. “Our Operating Partners and the Advisory Council have been terrific resources for our management teams, and we believe that Steve and Bill will be great additions to the Lovell Minnick team.”

LMP’s Operating Partners and Advisory Council members are independent contractors that serve as advisors to Lovell Minnick as well as to the firm’s portfolio companies.

About Lovell Minnick Partners

Lovell Minnick Partners is a private equity firm focused on investments in financial services, financial technology and related business services companies. The firm partners with outstanding management teams to help grow their companies and build value for investors through a combination of driving growth initiatives, strategic activity and operational improvements. Since Lovell Minnick’s inception in 1999, it has become a leader in its chosen space, raising $3.5 billion of committed capital from leading institutional investors including public and private pensions, insurance companies, endowments and foundations. To date, Lovell Minnick has completed more than 50 portfolio company investments.