LMP invests in medical billing service ACU-Serve

Lovell Minnick Partners LLC has made an investment in ACU-Serve, a Akron, Ohio-based medical billing firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We have a long track record of successful partnerships with high growth, technology-enabled companies run by proven, dynamic management teams with client-first attitudes,” said Brad Armstrong, a partner at LMP in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Jim and the management team to expand service offerings, enhance technology capabilities, and pursue strategic acquisitions to complement its organic growth trajectory.”

In conjunction with the investment from LMP, ACU-Serve appointed former president of Experian Health, Scott Bagwell, and former CEO of Savista, Brenda Cline, to its board of managers.

Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal advisor to ACU-Serve and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal advisor to LMP. Citizens M&A Advisory served as financial advisor to ACU-Serve while Baird served as financial advisor to LMP.

ACU-Serve was founded in 1993.

LMP targets middle-market companies, with a particular focus on the financial services, business services, and financial technology sectors.