LMP promotes Edwards and Rampe to partner

Lovell Minnick Partners has promoted Irene Hong Edwards and Timothy Rampe to partner. The private equity firm has also elevated Lindsay Strait to vice president, Cody Isdaner to chief compliance officer & counsel, Marji Hendler to head of administration and Paul Mattson to vice president of finance.

“LMP values the importance of developing best-in-class talent and we are excited to recognize the contributions of Irene and Tim with these well-deserved promotions to Partner. Irene and Tim have proven to be invaluable members of the LMP team and have been instrumental to LMP’s growth and success,” said Steve Pierson, a managing partner at LMP, in a statement. “We are honored to welcome Irene as our first female Partner and look forward to seeing both her and Tim thrive in their new roles. We also want to congratulate Lindsay, Marji, Cody, and Paul on their well-deserved promotions and thank them for their many contributions to the firm.”

Edwards joined LMP in 2017. She came to the firm from Z Capital where, as managing Director, she was responsible for investor relations and business development for the firm’s private equity and credit strategies.

Rampe joined the Philadelphia office of LMP in 2018. He was previously with Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP, where he served as a partner in its corporate finance and acquisition group for nearly a decade.

Strait joined LMP in 2019 and is based in the New York office. Prior to LMP, Strait was an investment banking associate with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Isdaner joined the Philadelphia office of LMP in 2019. Prior to LMP, he spent six years with Swayze LLC as senior compliance consultant.

Hendler joined the Philadelphia office of LMP in 2012. Prior to LMP, Hendler was senior project manager with the strategic partnership division of a national retailer and served for eight years as the director of client services and marketing at D.A. Kreuter Associates.

Mattson joined the Philadelphia office of LMP in 2019. Prior to LMP, Mattson spent four years with Preferred Sands as senior accounting manager.

Since LMP’s inception in 1999, the firm has raised approximately $4.3 billion of committed capital. LMP targets growth-oriented, middle-market companies in the financial services, financial technology and business services.