LMP promotes Hurst to principal and Adelman to operations VP

Hurst joined LMP in 2016 and Adelman came on board in 2018.

Most recently, Hurst was a vice president at LMP

Prior to LMP, Adelman was an investment analyst at Hamilton Lane

LMP targets middle-market companies, with a particular focus on companies in the financial services, business services, and financial technology sectors

Lovell Minnick Partners has promoted Spencer Hurst to principal and Mark Adelman to vice president of operations.

Hurst joined LMP in 2016 and Adelman came on board in 2018.

Most recently, Hurst was a vice president at LMP.

Prior to LMP, Adelman was an investment analyst at Hamilton Lane.

“We are thrilled to announce the promotions of Spencer Hurst and Mark Adelman, whose contributions to the Firm have been instrumental to LMP’s continued growth and success,” said Bob Belke, managing partner at LMP in a statement.

LMP targets middle-market companies, with a particular focus on companies in the financial services, business services, and financial technology sectors. Since our inception in 1999, LMP has raised over $4.75 billion of committed capital.