LO3 Capital and Tamarix invest in manufacturer DBI

LO3 Capital and Tamarix Equity Partners have made an investment in Diamond Builders Inc, a Douglas, Georgia-based maker of prefabricated modular buildings. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Diamond Builders has carved a fantastic position within the growing modular segment. We look forward to working with DBI and its founding family to build upon this stellar foundation and to continue delivering industry leading solutions” said Mark Hauser, managing partner at Tamarix in a statement.

DBI was founded in 2002.

LO3 Capital invests in the lower middle market. The firm targets business with over $3 million of EBITDA across a variety of industries.

Based in New York City, Tamarix Equity Partners invests in the middle market.