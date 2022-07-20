Lodestar Energy buys oil and gas assets from Hibernia Resources III

The acquired assets will be operated by BCP Resources

Lodestone Energy has acquired oil and gas assets from Hibernia Resources III. No financial terms were disclosed.

Hibernia is a portfolio company of NGP.

“The Hibernia assets are an excellent fit with our strategic objective to expand our footprint of operated conventional assets in the Permian Basin,” stated Barry Portman, Lodestone’s Managing Partner and BCP Resources CEO, in a statement. “We’re privileged that Hibernia has placed their trust in us and we’re thrilled to continue the high-quality operation and expansion of these assets alongside Hibernia as they continue their growth strategy as a leading oil producer in the Midland Basin.”

Red Oaks Energy Advisors represented Hibernia’s sale of the assets. Field, Manning, Stone, Hawthorne & Aycock, P.C. and Nixon Legal Group PLLC represented Lodestone Energy and BCP Resources and Mani Little & Wortmann, PLLC served as legal counsel to Hibernia.

AggieTech Energy Services was founded 2008.

Masked Rider Capital LLC is a multi-family office founded in 2012 focused on acquiring and investing in private companies. Masked Rider Capital serves lower and middle market businesses in West Texas communities. MRC is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

Hibernia is an acquisition and development company focused on the exploration, growth and production of oil and natural gas assets. It is a portfolio company of NGP.