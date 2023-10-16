Logistec Corp to be taken private by Blue Wolf in C$1.2bn deal

Blue Wolf will partner with Stonepeak to acquire Logistec’s issued and outstanding shares for C$67 in cash per share

Blue Wolf Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Logistec Corp, a Montreal-based marine terminal operator and cargo handling company, in a take-private deal.

Blue Wolf will partner with Stonepeak to acquire Logistec’s issued and outstanding shares for C$67 in cash per share, representing a total enterprise value of about C$1.2 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

The transaction represents a 14.5 percent premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price per Class A common share and a 9.9 percent premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price per Class B subordinate voting share on the Toronto Stock Exchange on 13 October.

Logistec’s head office will remain in Quebec. Blue Wolf committed to making a future investment of more than C$200 million in capital expenditures and growth initiatives.

Logistec is led by president and CEO Madeleine Paquin.

“Blue Wolf is excited to enter the Quebec market with this acquisition, which represents excellent prospects for continued growth for both of the corporation’s business segments and throughout North America,” said Bennet Grill, principal at Blue Wolf, in a statement. Natalie Marjancik, partner at Blue Wolf, added, “We are committed to maintaining Logistec’s core values of quality and innovative services, respect for people and the environment. We look forward to continued growth and working alongside the current management teams in place in Quebec and elsewhere.”

The gouvernement du Québec through Investissement Québec is in discussion with Blue Wolf for a potential investment in the corporation,” said Guy LeBlanc, president and CEO of Investissement Québec (IQ), in a statement. “IQ’s potential participation in the corporation will support Blue Wolf’s commitment to maintain Logistec’s headquarters and operations in Quebec and to continue to make investments in Quebec.”

Based in New York, Blue Wolf is a private equity firm that focuses on value investments in mid-market companies in the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Stonepeak is an alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets. It is headquartered in New York.

TD Securities is acting as exclusive financial advisor to the corporation and Blair Franklin Capital Partners is acting as independent financial advisor to the special committee. Rothschild & Co is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Blue Wolf. Stikeman Elliott is acting as independent legal advisor to the special committee and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin and K&L Gates as legal advisors to the corporation. McCarthy Tétrault and Willkie Farr & Gallagher are acting as legal advisors to Blue Wolf. Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg is acting as legal advisor to Sumanic Investments.