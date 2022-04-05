Lone Star buys Senqcia

Lone Star has acquired Tokyo-based Senqcia, a structural building materials company. No financial terms were disclosed.

DALLAS & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lone Star Funds (“Lone Star”) today announced that an affiliate of Lone Star has successfully acquired SENQCIA Corporation (“SENQCIA”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Tokyo, SENQCIA is a leading structural building materials company in Japan, with expertise in developing, designing and distributing structural and building safety products, seismic reinforcement products and raised access (including clean room) floor products. With over 300 employees, including more than 60 building operation and management engineers, installation managers and technical sales staff, SENQCIA designs, builds, distributes and installs a suite of technical building foundation and other structural support products and specialty flooring.

Affiliates of Lone Star have invested in building products companies in other regions of the world since 2013, including leading manufacturers of general building products, flooring and insulation solutions.

“We look forward to working with SENQCIA, a market leader in building products in Japan,” said Donald Quintin, President, Lone Star Opportunity Funds. “This opportunity is consistent with Lone Star’s strategy to invest in businesses with substantial runway for growth. We are excited to partner with SENQCIA’s talented management team and for the growth opportunities ahead.”

About Lone Star

Lone Star, founded by John Grayken, is a leading private equity firm advising funds that invest globally in real estate, equity, credit and other financial assets. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 22 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $85 billion. The firm organizes its funds in three series: the Commercial Real Estate Fund series; the Opportunity Fund series; and the U.S. Residential Mortgage Fund series. Lone Star invests on behalf of its limited partners, which include institutional investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, as well as foundations and endowments that support medical research, higher education, and other philanthropic causes. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com.