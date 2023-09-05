Lone Star Funds buys manufacturer CentroMotion

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as lead financial advisor to CentroMotion and One Rock with Goldman Sachs also providing financial advice

Lone Star Funds has acquired Wisconsin-based CentroMotion, a maker of highly engineered systems and solutions for industrial and transportation applications. The seller is One Rock Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

“In partnership with One Rock, CentroMotion has developed a platform poised for both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. With the scale and capabilities developed since the business was first carved-out of Actuant Corporation, CentroMotion has driven innovation and expanded its market reach to enhance its ability to serve customers globally,” said One Rock Managing Partner R. Scott Spielvogel in a statement. “We believe the Company is well positioned for sustained growth and we look forward to watching its future success.”

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as lead financial advisor, and Goldman Sachs also acted as financial advisor to both CentroMotion and One Rock on the transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to CentroMotion and One Rock.

Based in Dallas, Lone Star was founded in 1995.