Lone Star to acquire manufacturer CentroMotion from One Rock

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as lead financial advisor to both CentroMotion and One Rock with Goldman Sachs also acting as financial advisor on the deal.

Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to CentroMotion and One Rock

Based in Dallas, Lone Star invests in real estate, equity, deft, credit, and other financial assets

One Rock invests in middle-market companies

One Rock Capital Partners has agreed to sell Wisconsin-based CentroMotion, a provider of systems and solutions for industrial and transportation applications, to Lone Star Funds. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Since its partnership with One Rock began in 2019, CentroMotion has transformed into an integrated global partner to its original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket customers,” said One Rock Partner Kurt H. Beyer in a statement. “Under the leadership of CEO Roger Roundhouse and CFO Matt Pauli, the Company has advanced numerous organic growth and operational improvement initiatives to build a differentiated platform and drive significant revenue and earnings growth.”

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as lead financial advisor, and Goldman Sachs is also acting as financial advisor to both CentroMotion and One Rock on the transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to CentroMotion and One Rock.

Based in Dallas, Lone Star invests in real estate, equity, deft, credit, and other financial assets. The private equity firm was founded in 1994.

New York City-based One Rock invests in middle-market companies.