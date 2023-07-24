Lone View Capital invests in healthcare workforce platform Smartlinx

Baird served as financial advisor to Smartlinx while Triple Tree, LLC served as financial advisor to Lone View

Lone View Capital has made an investment in Smartlinx, an Iselin, New Jersey-based provider of healthcare workforce management solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Technology is a critical enabler of post-acute and long-term care providers’ ability to find, hire, manage and retain a high-quality workforce,” said Doug Ceto, a partner at Lone View in a statement. “Smartlinx’s differentiated platform is revolutionizing this industry, and we are thrilled to partner with Marina and the entire Smartlinx team on their next phase of growth.”

Baird served as financial advisor to Smartlinx. Triple Tree, LLC served as financial advisor and Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as debt capital markets advisor to Lone View.

Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel to Lone View.

Based in Los Angeles, Lone View invests across the technology ecosystem.