Long Ridge-backed MessageGears acquires mobile app marketing platform Swrve

Clearwater International advised Long Ridge Equity Partners on the transaction

Long Ridge was founded in 2007

Long Ridge targets the financial and business techology sectors

MessageGears, a portfolio company of Long Ridge Equity Partners, has acquired Swrve, a mobile app marketing platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

MessageGears is a customer engagement platform for big consumer brands.

“For years, marketers have been stuck using archaic platforms that limit their ability to truly connect with their customers,” said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears, in a statement. “In the next few years, we’re going to see a wave of enterprise brands adopting new technologies that free them from those limitations. Our innovative approach helps the biggest brands in the world unlock the potential of their data so they can create experiences that blow their customers away.”

Clearwater International advised Long Ridge Equity Partners on the transaction.

Founded in 2007, Long Ridge targets the financial and business techology sectors.