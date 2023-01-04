Long Ridge Equity Partners promotes Cedar and Melton to partner

Cedar joined Long Ridge in 2016, Melton came on board in 2014 and Nelson joined the firm in 2018.

Long Ridge Equity Partners has promoted Andrew Cedar and Jason Melton to partner, and Doug Nelson to principal.

“These promotions represent the well-deserved recognition of these individuals, who have been instrumental to Long Ridge’s growth and success,” said Jim Brown, founder and managing partner at Long Ridge, in a statement. “We are proud of their contributions in advancing the growth of not only the firm, but also our portfolio companies.”

Cedar joined Long Ridge in 2016. Prior to Long Ridge, he worked at McKinsey & Company. Previously, Cedar worked on the Obama Administration’s national security and foreign policy team. He served as senior director for global engagement at the White House National Security Council and as an advisor at the State Department.

Melton joined Long Ridge in 2014. Before joining Long Ridge, Melton worked at Barclays in the financial institutions group.

Nelson joined Long Ridge in 2018. Prior to joining Long Ridge, Nelson worked at F-Prime Capital.

Founded in 2007, Long Ridge Equity Partners is focused on the financial and business technology sectors. Long Ridge manages over $1 billion of committed capital.