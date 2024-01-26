Long Ridge sells medical insurance claim settlements administrator Ametros to Webster Bank

Webster is a principal bank subsidiary of Webster Financial Corporation

Long Ridge Equity Partners has closed its previously announced sale of Ametros, a Wilmington, Massachusetts-based professional administrator of medical insurance claim settlements, to Webster Bank. The purchase price was $350 million.

Webster is a principal bank subsidiary of Webster Financial Corporation.

“Webster is the perfect growth partner for our unique business,” said Ametros’ CEO Porter Leslie in a statement. “We are thankful for our clients and members who continue to place their trust in us and are excited for this next phase of growth together.”

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut Webster has more than $70 billion in assets.

Founded in 2007, Long Ridge Equity Partners is focused on the financial and business technology sectors. Long Ridge manages over $1.75 billion of committed capital.