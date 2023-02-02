LongRange Capital acquires funeral products provider Batesville Services

Batesville’s offerings include burial and cremation products

Chris Trainor will continue to lead Batesville as CEO, having served as its president since 2015

LongRange invests in middle-market businesses

LongRange Capital has acquired Indiana-based Batesville Services, a provider of death care products and services as well as technology solutions. The seller was Hillenbrand, Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

The company offers a wide selection of burial and cremation products, keepsakes, and technology solutions for licensed funeral professionals and families across North America.

“We are excited to close on our acquisition of Batesville and look forward to partnering with Batesville’s talented associates and management team led by Chris to support and grow the business well into the future,” said Bob Berlin, managing partner at LongRange, in a statement. “Chris is a seasoned executive and we’re confident that our partnership will enable Batesville to thrive, expand its service offerings, and build on its strong legacy.”

Founded in 2019, LongRange Capital invests in middle market businesses.