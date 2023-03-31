LongRange Capital appoints Cialino as business development head

In his new role, Cialino will oversee deal origination and sourcing activities at the firm.

LongRange Capital has named Andrew Cialino as principal, head of business development.

Previously, Cialino worked at SFW Capital Partners, where he was principal and head of business development. Prior to SFW, he was head of sales at Axial Networks.

“Andrew brings an extensive network and strong experience in middle market business development,” said Bob Berlin, managing partner at LongRange Capital, in a statement. “We are excited to have him enhance our sourcing efforts and support the continued growth and success of LongRange and its portfolio companies.”

LongRange Capital invests in middle-market businesses. The firm has over $1.5 billion in committed discretionary capital.