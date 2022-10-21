Longshore invests in insurance adjustment firm SWA

Longshore invests in the middle-market

The Chicago-based private equity firm targets services businesses in North America with $5 million to $15 million of EBITDA

Longshore is based in Chicago

Longshore Capital Partners has acquired Dickinson, Texas-based insurance adjustment agency Southwest Adjusters. No financial terms were disclosed.

SWA provides outsourced insurance claim adjusting services nationwide for property, catastrophe, desk and damage appraisal claims.

Ryan Anthony, a co-founder and partner at Longshore, said in a statement, “The team at SWA has built an impressive business, serving carriers with a broad scope of services, a deep and talented workforce, and the use of best-in-class technology. We are thrilled about the opportunity to leverage our experience in the space to help SWA accelerate its growth during our partnership.”

Longshore Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity manager investing out of its inaugural $210 million fund. Longshore acquires control positions in services businesses in North America with $5 million to $15 million of EBITDA. Longshore is based in Chicago.