LongueVue Capital invests in RBW Logistics

LongueVue Capital has invested in Augusta, Georgia-based RBW Logistics, a provider of warehousing, fulfillment, and related value-added services to the consumer staples, industrials and durable goods markets.

“LVC is excited to ink a partnership with RBW,” commented Ray Jeandron, managing partner at LongueVue Capital, in a statement. “RBW’s solution-oriented culture, broad operational capabilities, and depth of value-added services make the Company stand out in the 3PL marketplace. With its Augusta roots and significant operational infrastructure, RBW is poised to become a superregional Southeastern 3PL.”

Abacus Finance provided senior debt financing for the transaction. LVC’s legal counsel was provided by Norton Rose Fulbright (US) LLP.

Based in New Orleans, LongueVue Capital invests in a variety of industries including specialty manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, business and industrial services, and food and beverage.