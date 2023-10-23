Longview-backed De Havilland Canada acquires MC2 and ADS

With headquarters in Toronto, De Havilland Canada is an aircraft manufacturer.

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, a portfolio company of Longview Aviation Capital Corp, has acquired Mid-Canada Mod Centre (MC2) and Avionics Design Services (ADS). No financial terms were disclosed.

MC2 is an avionics integrator and support centre with headquarters in Toronto. Based in Midland, Ontario, ADS is a specialist in aviation engineering, design and certification.

MC2 and ADS’ leadership team will remain in place and the companies will together operate as a subsidiary of De Havilland Canada.

MC2 and ADS’ expertise in avionics upgrade services for commercial and business aircraft will enhance De Havilland Canada’s ability to provide timely, cost-effective solutions to its customers and the over 3,000 aircraft they operate, the company said in a statement.

With headquarters in Toronto, De Havilland Canada is an aircraft manufacturer. The company was launched in 2019 when Longview acquired the Dash 8 turboprop program, and the rights to the de Havilland name and trademark, from Bombardier for $300 million.

Longview Aviation Capital Corp is a Canadian investment firm that makes long-term investments in the aerospace industry.