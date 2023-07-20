LongWater Opportunities invests in manufacturer Midland Garage Door

Mike Wittrock serves as CEO of Midland Garage Door

LongWater invests in American manufacturing companies

LongWater Opportunities has made an investment in Midland Garage Door, a Midwest maker of commercial and residential garage doors. No financial terms were disclosed.

Midland was founded in 1979. Mike Wittrock serves as CEO of Midland Garage Door.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the leadership team at Midland Garage Door. Beyond their exceptional business, what truly resonates with us is the strong cultural and value alignment we share with their team”, said Brooks Burgum, co-founder of LongWater in a statement.

LongWater invests in American manufacturing companies. LongWater was founded in 2009.