LongWater unveils private credit and capital solutions strategy

LongWater Opportunities has launched a private credit and capital solutions strategy focused on the lower-middle market. Kevin Prunty will lead it and serve as senior managing director.

The strategy will expand LongWater’s lower-middle market product offerings for investors.

The strategy’s incoming team previously managed a portfolio of more than $4 billion in assets.

On the new strategy, Brooks Burgum, a co-founder at LongWater, said in a statement, “We are pleased to launch our private credit and capital solutions strategy, and to give our investors access to this best-in-class team of professionals. Kevin and the team possess deep expertise, strong industry relationships across the lower middle market, and a long history of success that will materially expand the breadth of investment products, capital solutions, and opportunities we provide to our investors.”

Founded in 2009, LongWater has offices in Fargo, North Dakota, Dallas and St. Louis, Missouri.