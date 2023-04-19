LP First Capital and Genesis Park buys drug, alcohol and DNA testing firm Fastest Labs

Boxwood Partners served as financial advisor to Fastest Labs on the transaction.

LP First Capital and Genesis Park has acquired San Antonio, Texas-based Fastest Labs, a provider of drug, alcohol, and DNA testing services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Fastest Labs was founded by Dave Claflin.

On the deal, Gina Luna, managing partner of Genesis Park said in a statement, “Dave and his team have built an impressive business with a reputation for providing the most efficient and highest quality testing services. We are excited to partner with LP First Capital and the management team to support Fastest Labs through its next phase of growth.”

Boxwood Partners served as financial advisor to Fastest Labs on the transaction.

LP First Capital is focused on business services.

Based in Houston, Genesis Park generally targets companies with at least $10 million of revenue and $2 million of EBITDA.