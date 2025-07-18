LS Power to acquire bp’s onshore wind business bp Wind Energy
At the deal's closing, bp Wind Energy will be owned and operated as part of LS Power portfolio company Clearlight Energy, which focuses on renewable power generation in the US and Canada.
